5 Underrated Free Agents Packers Should Target in 2025 Offseason
5. Darius Slayton, Wide Receiver
The Packers will likely be priced out of the Tee Higgins sweepstakes—if they were even interested to begin with. Higgins could command as much as $30 million per year, with a team like the New England Patriots likely to make a strong push. That’s a number Green Bay should avoid.
Beyond Higgins, the top receivers in free agency come with major question marks.
Many are older veterans in decline, a market Green Bay typically steers clear of. If the Packers decide to address receiver in free agency rather than making a blockbuster trade, Darius Slayton could be an underrated option.
Slayton would bring much-needed speed to the Packers’ offense, something they’ll be desperately missing with Christian Watson expected to miss a large chunk of the 2025 season. While he’s not a direct replacement, he can help fill the playmaking void in Green Bay’s passing game.
In 2023, Slayton had a career year, hauling in 50 receptions (tying a career high) for 770 yards (a career high) and four touchdowns. His numbers dipped in 2024 due to the emergence of Malik Nabers and poor quarterback play in New York, but his ability to stretch the field remains valuable.
Slayton has averaged 15 yards per reception over his career and has posted four seasons of at least 700 receiving yards in five years.
While he wouldn’t be a game-changer, he would provide a reliable third option behind Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed.
More importantly, he would give Jordan Love a veteran receiver he can count on, something the Packers desperately need as they take the next step toward Super Bowl contention.