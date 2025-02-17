5 Underrated Free Agents Packers Should Target in 2025 Offseason
4. Nate Hobbs, Cornerback
The Packers' cornerback room is headed for major changes this offseason, and it starts at the top of the depth chart.
Jaire Alexander’s future in Green Bay looks increasingly uncertain. Multiple analysts have already predicted the Packers will waive him, and those rumors only intensified after ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that team officials are frustrated with Alexander. If the front office decides to move on, that leaves a glaring hole at CB1.
The turnover doesn’t stop there.
Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell are all unrestricted free agents, and while Stokes seems likely to move on, it’s unclear if Ballentine or Rochell will return.
That would leave Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon as the only proven cornerbacks under contract—not nearly enough depth for a team trying to compete in the NFC. This is a position general manager Brian Gutekunst must address in both free agency and the draft.
One underrated option in free agency is Nate Hobbs.
Hobbs offers positional versatility, capable of playing inside as a slot corner or outside on the perimeter. That flexibility would give defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley more options in how he deploys his secondary.
Hobbs also plays with an edge, throwing himself into run support, blitzing opportunities, and the little things that make defenses better.
The downside is his injury history. Hobbs has missed time in each of the last three seasons, but he’s still managed to play 11, 13, and 11 games from 2022-2024.
Swapping one oft-injured corner for another is always a risk, but Green Bay could land him on a discount with a one-year, prove-it deal—a potential high-upside move to reinforce the secondary.