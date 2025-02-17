5 Underrated Free Agents Packers Should Target in 2025 Offseason
3. Chauncey Golston, Defensive End
Internal improvement will be critical for the Packers next season. While they need more production from veterans like Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark—both among the highest-paid players on the roster—they also need young players to take the next step.
Devonte Wyatt had flashes in 2024, showing more ability to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt plays in the backfield. But those moments were too inconsistent, often surrounded by stretches of invisibility.
The Packers now have to decide on his fifth-year option, and there’s a real chance they decline it if they aren’t confident in his development.
Lukas Van Ness is also entering a critical season. His athletic traits are undeniable, but he remains technically raw, now two years into his NFL career. The Packers need him to develop a more refined skill set and translate his physical gifts into consistent production.
While waiting for internal growth, Green Bay should add proven pass-rushing help—and Chauncey Golston is an intriguing option.
At 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Golston has the ideal frame for a defensive end and is coming off a career year. In 2024, he posted 5.5 sacks and 18 pressures, both career highs.
He’s an ascending player, something the Packers prioritize in free agency, and at just 26 years old, his best football should still be ahead of him.
Adding Golston would give the Packers more depth and rotational versatility on the defensive line while allowing young players like Van Ness and Wyatt time to develop without being forced into bigger roles before they’re ready.