5 Underrated Free Agents Packers Should Target in 2025 Offseason
2. Dayo Odeyingbo, Defensive End
Watching the Philadelphia Eagles dismantle the Packers and steamroll their way to a Super Bowl victory, it became clear—Green Bay needs to invest heavily in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
It’s not like they haven’t tried.
The Packers already have four first-round picks on their defensive front—Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Devonte Wyatt, and Lukas Van Ness. On paper, that’s a talented core.
But in 2024, the production didn’t match the pedigree. The defensive line was the most underwhelming unit on the team, failing to consistently impact games the way championship-caliber fronts do. It's why their position coach got fired after the season.
Upgrading the pass rush in free agency won’t be easy. There’s no true elite pass-rusher available, and every option comes with some level of risk.
But Dayo Odeyingbo is an intriguing target who could bring upside and depth to Green Bay’s defensive front.
Odeyingbo’s arrow is pointing up. He’s played his best football over the last two seasons, improving his total pressures every year since entering the league. In 2024, he racked up 42 pressures and added four sacks, showing steady development as a disruptive force.
At 26 years old, he still has his best football ahead of him. Adding him to a rotation featuring Gary, Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, and Brenton Cox would give the Packers a deep and versatile group of edge defenders—one that could finally help turn the front four into a legitimate strength.