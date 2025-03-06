5 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Packers Could Target for Cheap

D.J. Jones, Defensive Tackle

Clark anchors the Packers' interior defensive line, flanked by Wyatt and others. However, depth is somewhat of a concern.

Sure, Clark, Wyatt, Colby Wooden, and Karl Brooks all return next season, with TJ Slaton the only player not currently under contract. But, again, this was an underwhelming unit in 2024.

That's where D.J. Jones can help.

Jones rumbles in at a stout six-foot and 305 pounds, with a bulldozer style. At 30 years old, this ex-Bronco logged 39 total tackles and two sacks last season, playing 510 snaps on a stingy Denver defense.

He won't command nearly the amount of money he did on his previous contract, as he was unable to live up to the hype. However, he should still be available for a one-year deal at a low cost for the Packers.

Jones is a run-stuffer who clogs running lanes and has the occasional ability to get after a quarterback. Green Bay’s interior needs a bruiser to spell Clark and Wyatt; Jones fits, eating double teams so others can hunt.

He’s not a sack machine, but he’s a bargain after Denver’s overpay. The Packers’ D-line has the names—Jones adds the grunt, stretching the front’s stamina and keeping runners bottled.

Hafley’s scheme loves chaos up front; Jones delivers that without the flash, letting Clark and Gary shine. He’s a rotational rock, not a star, but Green Bay’s had too many games where the middle sagged—Jones stiffens it up.

Gutekunst could grab him to round out a unit that’s tantalizingly close to dominant, all while keeping cash for a splash elsewhere. He’s the quiet muscle this D needs to grind out wins.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: