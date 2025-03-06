5 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Packers Could Target for Cheap

Derek Barnett, Defensive End

The Packers have a ton of first-round picks on their defensive line. Like, a lot. Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, and Lukas Van Ness—again, all first-rounders—line the D-front, but they’ve been more fizzle than sizzle.

Green Bay desperately needs to add some production, and Derek Barnett could be a low-key addition to help move the needle.

Barnett can be a 6-foot-3, 259-pound wrecker. At 28, this ex-Eagle turned Texan notched five sacks and 19 total QB pressures in 2014.

He’s no Khalil Mack, but he does have a non-stop motor that allows him to put relentless pressure on opposing offensive lines.

Green Bay’s D-line boasts talent, yet it’s coughed up one-sack clunkers against the Lions and Vikings too often. Barnett’s a rotational rusher who could jolt that crew, pairing with Gary to crank the heat.

He has some pep in his pass-rushing step, and his run-stopping chops add beef where Van Ness still lags. At a projected $4-5 million a year, he’s a steal in free agency, as playoff teams like Houston loved his late surge.

The Packers need edge depth to spell Gary and push Van Ness; Barnett’s a lunch-pail guy who won’t sulk on the bench. He’s not rewriting the stat book, but he’s a cheap spark to stretch the pass rush, letting Clark feast inside.

Gutekunst could snag him to bridge the youth-to-impact gap, turning a pricey front into a fearsome one without busting the cap.