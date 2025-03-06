5 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Packers Could Target for Cheap

Nate Hobbs, Cornerback

Jaire Alexander’s future wobbles—trade and release rumors swirl—and Eric Stokes, Robert Rochell, and Corey Ballentine are set to hit unrestricted free agency. That leaves Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine to hold the fort. That's not exactly inspiring confidence if you're a Packers fan.

Green Bay could very well target a boundary cornerback in free agency. However, if they are confident in Nixon and Valentine, they could also look to add a slot corner like Nate Hobbs.

Hobbs is a slot maestro from the Raiders who’s tougher than a frozen tundra wind. At 25, he logged 49 tackles and a pick in 11 games in 2024, thriving inside where Green Bay’s shaky secondary needs grit.

Nixon’s a jack-of-all-trades, but he shone outside late last year—Hobbs could lock down the nickel, letting Nixon move to the outside full time.

Hobbs' tackling gets called into question, as he sometimes struggles to finish bringing ball-carriers down. However, his five passes defended show he’s no pushover in coverage.

Hobbs won’t break the bank- PFF predicts him to receive a one-year, $4 million contract- after flying under the radar in Vegas. He’s not a shutdown star, but his instincts fit Jeff Hafley’s aggressive scheme, blitzing and stuffing runs like a linebacker lite.

Green Bay needs bodies who can hang with NFC North receivers. Hobbs brings that without the diva price tag. His youth meshes with Valentine’s upside, and his slot savvy stretches coverage, giving safeties room to breathe.

Gutekunst has a nose for steals—Hobbs echoes Rasul Douglas’ sneaky impact. He’s not rewriting the depth chart, but he’s a cheap cog to keep the secondary from crumbling while the Packers chase bigger fish or draft a stud.