5 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Packers Could Target for Cheap

Diontae Johnson, Wide Receiver

Sticking with wide receiver, the clock’s ticking for the Packers with free agency looming for their core four. Watson and Doubs are set to become unrestricted free agents in 2026, with Reed and Wicks following them in 2027.

Someone like Diontae Johnson isn't a long-term fix to replace the current receivers. However, he can be a stopgap to help elevate them in the present.

Johnson runs twitchy routes which make him a nightmare for defenders. When he's at his best, he can put up big numbers, such as in 2021, when he caught 107 receptions for 1161 yards and eight touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he's not always locked in, which is why he's bounced from Pittsburgh to Carolina to Baltimore to Houston since 2023 alone.

Green Bay needs a spark to replace Watson, and Johnson could become a guy who shows out in big games. His hands are gold—only five drops since 2023—and his wiggle keeps defenses guessing.

After a bumpy year, he’s not fetching top wide receiver cash; a one-year pact should land him. The Packers’ receiver room lacks a vet voice—Johnson’s six seasons bring that, plus a knack for clutch grabs.

He’s not a pure burner, but his quickness stretches the field enough to keep Love’s options wide. Gutekunst could pair him with a draft pick, blending now and later. The biggest question Green Bay will have to decide on is whether they want a voice like Johnson influencing their locker room.

If they feel they have a strong group of players to absorb Johnson's volatility, this could be a move they make.