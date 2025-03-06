5 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Packers Could Target for Cheap

The Green Bay Packers roll into the 2025 offseason with roughly $24 million in effective cap space and a hunger to build on their playoff grit.

Free agency kicks off March 10 with the tampering window, then roars open March 12. The first deals are usually bloated contracts, but the longer free agency is open, the more prime the opportunity gets for general manager Brian Gutekunst to snag bargains.

After locking down linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and kicker Brandon McManus, the focus shifts to bolstering key spots without draining the bank.

Christian Watson’s ACL tear leaves the wide receiver room wobbly, the cornerback depth looks shakier than a rookie’s nerves, and the defensive line needs a kick to match its first-round pedigree.

These five under-the-radar free agents would bring skills, speed, and sneaky value to the Packers. They won’t demand top dollar, but they could plug holes and push Green Bay closer to a Super Bowl run.

Mecole Hardman Jr., Wide Receiver

The Packers’ wide receiver corps stumbled in 2024—Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Watson couldn’t find a top dog. To make matters worse, Watson’s ACL injury will now sideline him for most of 2025, leaving a gaping void for a deep threat.

Mecole Hardman Jr. could zip onto the scene as the speedster Green Bay needs.

At 27, he’s no stranger to big stages—his jet sweep touchdown sealed Kansas City's repeat in the 2024 Super Bowl. That experience would be extremely helpful in the locker room.

He’s not a stat-sheet stuffer, peaking at 693 receiving yards in 2021, but his wheels can create vertical chaos. Green Bay craves that juice to stretch defenses, letting Reed and Doubs feast underneath while Jordan Love airs it out.

The Packers could snag him on a one-year, minimum deal, which is a steal for a guy who’s been there and done that. He fits the bill as a playoff-savvy receiver with the speed the Packers need. Hardman's not the full fix, but he's a patch to help the offense in 2025.