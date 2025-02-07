5 Star Wide Receivers Packers Must Target After Josh Jacobs' Comments
5. Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins is the only non-trade option on this list, but that doesn’t make him any less intriguing. In fact, he might be the most realistic answer to Green Bay’s biggest offseason question.
Higgins is the best wide receiver available in free agency, and you could argue he’s the best overall free agent regardless of position. He’s never been the guy in an offense—playing alongside Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati—but he’s one of the only free agents with legitimate WR1 potential.
His résumé is impressive. In five seasons, he’s had at least 73 catches in three of them, two 1,000-yard campaigns, and six or more touchdowns in four of five years. And those numbers came while being the second option in a Bengals offense that ran through Chase.
The question is whether Green Bay is willing to break the bank for him.
The Packers haven’t invested big money in a wide receiver in years, and Higgins is expected to command north of $25 million per season on the open market. That’s the price tag for a player who has yet to be the top dog in an offense.
There’s also the injury concern. Higgins has missed time in back-to-back seasons, sitting out nearly as many games as Christian Watson since 2023. That’s a red flag for a Green Bay team that just watched its young receiving corps struggle to stay healthy and produce consistently.
Still, there’s a lot to like about the fit. Unlike a trade for someone like Metcalf or Wilson, signing Higgins wouldn’t cost Green Bay draft capital—just money. And Brian Gutekunst loves free agents who still have their best football ahead of them. At 26 years old, Higgins fits that mold.
Jacobs made it clear what he thinks this team needs: a proven No. 1 receiver. Higgins is the most realistic way to fill that need without giving up future assets. If the Packers are willing to pay the price, he could be the player who finally pushes this offense over the top.
