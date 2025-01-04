5 Secret Weapons Who Could Lead Packers on Deep Playoff Run
Devonte Wyatt
Few things disrupt an offense more than a strong interior pass rush. It collapses the pocket, prevents quarterbacks from stepping up to make throws, and limits their ability to escape and extend plays with their legs.
For the Packers, generating that kind of chaos will be critical in the playoffs, and Devonte Wyatt might be the key to making it happen.
Kenny Clark is typically the focal point of Green Bay’s interior pass rush, but his underwhelming season has left a void that Wyatt has started to fill. While Clark continues to draw double teams and extra attention, Wyatt is quietly finishing the season playing the best football of his career—a promising development for the Packers’ defensive front.
In the past two weeks, Wyatt has delivered two of his three highest Pro Football Focus grades of the season. During that stretch, he’s recorded seven pressures, one sack, and four stops, showing flashes of the disruptive force Green Bay envisioned when they drafted him.
After an inconsistent start to his career, Wyatt’s late-season surge couldn’t come at a better time.
The playoffs will demand every ounce of effort from Green Bay’s front seven. With Jaire Alexander sidelined and the secondary shorthanded, the pass rush must do its part to disrupt opposing quarterbacks and force mistakes. Wyatt, with his improving consistency and ability to exploit one-on-one matchups, has the tools to be a game-changer.
Don’t underestimate Wyatt’s potential impact. If he can carry this momentum into the postseason, his ability to wreak havoc on the interior could be a crucial factor in the Packers' pursuit of a deep playoff run.
