5 Secret Weapons Who Could Lead Packers on Deep Playoff Run
Luke Musgrave
When it comes to the Packers’ tight ends, Tucker Kraft has been the headliner this season—and for good reason.
Kraft stepped up when Luke Musgrave suffered an early-season injury, seizing the starting role and making an immediate impact. He’s now one of Green Bay’s most reliable targets, ranking second on the team with 46 receptions and 671 receiving yards, and leading the Packers with seven touchdown catches.
But as the postseason looms, don’t sleep on Musgrave’s ability to make an impact.
After missing most of the season, Musgrave returned to action in Week 17, logging just 12 snaps against the Vikings. He’ll get another opportunity to shake off the rust in Week 18 against the Bears, which should position him to contribute during the playoffs. And if his rookie season is any indication, he has the tools to be a difference-maker.
Musgrave’s blend of size and speed makes him a matchup nightmare. Linebackers struggle to keep up with his athleticism, while safeties often lack the physicality to handle his 6-foot-6 frame. Even in limited action last season, he flashed his potential, catching 34 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.
In the playoffs, teams will likely key in on Kraft, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed, leaving Musgrave as a potential forgotten man. That’s a mistake the Packers will happily exploit. Musgrave has the ability to stretch the field, make contested catches, and create mismatches, giving Jordan Love another weapon in high-leverage moments.
While Kraft may be the star of the tight end room, Musgrave’s return adds another layer to Green Bay’s offense. Don’t be surprised if he emerges as an unexpected hero in the postseason, capitalizing on defenses that underestimate his game-changing potential.