5 Secret Weapons Who Could Lead Packers on Deep Playoff Run
Dontyavion Wicks
The Packers will run their offense through Josh Jacobs in the postseason. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it.
But a balanced attack will be essential to keep opposing defenses guessing.
Christian Watson and Jayden Reed are the playmakers in the Packers’ receiving corps. Watson’s elite speed stretches the field vertically, while Reed’s ability to create yards after the catch makes him a constant threat. Romeo Doubs adds another layer of reliability as a trusted third-down and red-zone option.
Then there’s Dontayvion Wicks—a secreat weapon in waiting.
Wicks’s sophomore season has been inconsistent, but his skill set makes him a prime candidate to step up when it matters most. His quickness and refined route running allow him to create separation against almost any defender, giving Jordan Love a dependable outlet in critical moments.
What truly sets Wicks apart, however, is his ability to make plays after the catch. He has a knack for finding holes in defenses and turning short gains into significant yardage. This skill could be invaluable in the playoffs, especially when defenses focus on Watson, Reed, and Jacobs.
With defenses likely to key in on Green Bay’s top playmakers, Wicks could find himself in advantageous matchups. His ability to capitalize on those opportunities might make him an unexpected difference-maker in Green Bay’s postseason run.
The Packers don’t need Wicks to carry the offense, but a few timely contributions could tilt games in their favor. As Green Bay prepares for the playoffs, Wicks’s potential to emerge as an under-the-radar weapon is worth watching.