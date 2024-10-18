5 Players Who Can Carry Packers to Super Bowl
5. Matt LaFleur
Elite offensive play callers have become nearly as impactful as elite quarterbacks. Matt LaFleur fits that mold, giving the Packers a distinct advantage with his ability to design an offense that maximizes talent and keeps defenses guessing.
His schemes can make life easier for Love, creating quick, easy completions that build the quarterback’s confidence while setting the stage for explosive plays down the road.
LaFleur’s genius lies not just in individual play calls, but in how his plays work together. A seemingly insignificant three-yard run or quick pass in the first quarter often has a purpose—setting up a counter or play-action shot later in the game. This ability to build plays off each other makes LaFleur’s offense unpredictable, helping the Packers stay one step ahead of even the toughest defenses.
The chemistry between LaFleur’s play calling and Love’s big-play potential could be the key to unlocking the Packers' offense. Love's brilliance and LaFleur’s schemes are designed to put him in positions where he can take advantage of mismatches and deliver deep strikes.
LaFleur’s experience will be critical in navigating the team through tough moments as the season progresses. His ability to adjust on the fly and create offensive rhythm can carry the Packers during stretches when things aren’t clicking.
If LaFleur can continue to scheme effectively and help Love grow into a more consistent playmaker, the Packers will be well-positioned to make a deep playoff run.
