5 Players Who Can Carry Packers to Super Bowl
3. Rashan Gary
Just as Zach Tom’s consistency stabilizes the Packers’ offense, Rashan Gary’s impact on defense gives Green Bay the disruptive edge they need to compete for a Super Bowl.
Elite offensive line play, like Tom’s, ensures a clean pocket and an efficient attack. But in a league driven by quarterback play, a relentless pass rush can derail even the best-laid game plans. That’s where Gary comes in.
Gary has the potential to become one of the most fearsome edge rushers in the NFL, capable of taking over games with his blend of power, speed, and relentless motor. Offensive coordinators are forced to adjust their schemes to account for him, chipping with tight ends or shifting protections—moves that ripple through the rest of an opponent’s game plan.
The best way to beat elite quarterbacks isn’t outscoring them; it’s by making them uncomfortable. Gary has the skill set to do just that.
His presence is essential for Green Bay’s defense, especially with the toughest portion of their schedule looming. A consistent pass rush can cover for other defensive weaknesses, forcing hurried throws, turnovers, and stalled drives.
Gary hasn't been his best self to begin the season, thanks to a combination of gameplans directed his way and not playing to the best of his ability. However, Green Bay needs that to change.
Just as Tom’s elite blocking opens the door for Love to shine, Gary’s ability to wreck opposing offenses gives Green Bay a fighting chance in every matchup. Gary’s dominance will be key to disrupting the NFL’s best offenses.