5 Packers With The Most To Lose In the Playoffs
3. Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander may not be suiting up for the playoffs, but he still has plenty riding on Green Bay's postseason run—both in terms of his future with the team and his financial standing.
The Packers' cornerback situation has been a revolving door this season, with Alexander missing significant time due to injuries.
While the team clearly needs reinforcements in the offseason, the playoffs will serve as an audition for Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon. If they prove capable of holding their own against the elite receivers they'll face in the postseason, it could embolden the Packers to consider moving on from Alexander altogether in 2025.
Alexander's contract is another factor under scrutiny.
He’s currently playing under a four-year, $84 million deal that makes him the third-highest-paid cornerback in the league. However, the Packers can save $7.3 million against the cap in 2025 by cutting him this offseason, a move that would also generate significant long-term savings.
For Alexander, the stakes go beyond Green Bay. If the Packers release him, his next contract is unlikely to match the one he’s currently playing under. Availability concerns and the optics of being cut will make it difficult for another team to justify paying top dollar.
While Alexander watches from the sidelines, the Packers' postseason performance could quietly reshape his future. On the field and in the salary cap ledger, this playoff run might seal his fate in Green Bay.
For Alexander, the playoffs represent an indirect referendum on his value. If Green Bay’s secondary thrives without him, it will make the decision to part ways much easier.