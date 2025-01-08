5 Packers With The Most To Lose In the Playoffs
2. Romeo Doubs
The Packers' receiving corps took a massive hit when Christian Watson suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the regular-season finale. With Watson’s future uncertain heading into 2025, the pressure now falls on Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs to pick up the slack in his absence.
Among that group, Doubs carries not only the weight of playoff expectations but also the burden of his financial future.
Doubs, the lone receiver in the remaining trio now eligible for a contract extension, has a golden opportunity to make his case as Green Bay’s go-to receiver. However, the Packers’ offseason plans are murky at best.
Before Watson’s injury, he seemed like the logical choice for an extension, thanks to his ability to stretch the field and draw defensive attention. But with Watson’s long-term health in question, the Packers are unlikely to commit significant resources to him until they see how he recovers.
Doubs' regular-season numbers—46 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns—were a step back from last year. The regression is frustrating, but the playoffs offer him a chance to rewrite the narrative.
If Doubs can deliver when it matters most, he could position himself as the team’s primary receiver moving forward. A dominant postseason run, showcasing his reliability and ability to step up as a top option, would force the Packers’ hand in extension talks.
Doubs is playing not just to help Green Bay advance but also to secure his place—and payday—in the Packers’ long-term plans. With Watson sidelined and the spotlight shining brighter than ever, Doubs has a chance to prove he’s the guy the Packers can count on moving forward.