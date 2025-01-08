5 Packers With The Most To Lose In the Playoffs
The Green Bay Packers enter this year’s playoffs with more than just team aspirations riding on the line. For the organization, the postseason represents a chance to improve on last year’s run, where they shocked the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round before falling just short against the powerhouse San Francisco 49ers.
But the stakes are just as high, if not higher, for certain individuals. Whether it’s financial implications, future playing time, or reputations hanging in the balance, the spotlight will be on several key players as Green Bay begins its playoff journey.
If the Packers falter early, expect the critics to be as vocal as ever. An early exit would lead to questions about the team's direction and about the players who have failed to deliver when it mattered most. These five players, in particular, have the most to lose in these playoffs.
1. Rasheed Walker
When it comes to building the offensive line, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has consistently delivered. Green Bay has developed a reputation for drafting and grooming linemen into reliable starters, and Rasheed Walker, a seventh-round pick in 2022, is no exception.
Walker started all 17 games this season and provided solid, if unspectacular, protection for Jordan Love. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 41st-best offensive tackle out of 81 eligible players, a respectable position for a player drafted so late.
However, as the playoffs loom, Walker finds himself at a crossroads.
Despite Walker’s durability and competence, Green Bay has subtly signaled that they’re not content to stand pat. The team invested a first-round pick in Jordan Morgan in the 2024 draft. Morgan is a versatile offensive lineman capable of playing both tackle and guard, and his presence alone adds pressure on Walker to elevate his game.
The playoffs represent a crucial proving ground for Walker. Protecting Love’s blindside against playoff-caliber pass rushes could solidify his role as a cornerstone of the Packers’ offensive line.
Conversely, any struggles could give the coaching staff an opening to explore alternative configurations next season, with Morgan potentially sliding into Walker’s role.