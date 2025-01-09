5 Packers With The Most to Gain In The Playoffs
Eric Stokes
Before the season began, the Packers made a decisive move: declining Eric Stokes’ fifth-year option, effectively making him an unrestricted free agent after 2024. Based on his performance this season, it’s a decision Green Bay likely doesn’t regret.
Stokes’ play has been a rollercoaster, with more dips than peaks. The most glaring stat is that he hasn’t so much as touched a ball thrown in his direction since his rookie season. That’s over 719 coverage snaps without a single interception or pass breakup. For a first-round pick who flashed promise early in his career, it’s been a stark decline.
This year, Stokes has been shuffled in and out of the rotation, largely due to Jaire Alexander’s extended absence. And while the opportunity was there to stake his claim, the results haven’t inspired confidence. He’s allowed 33 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns, with opposing quarterbacks posting a 96.7 passer rating when targeting him.
It’s hard to envision a scenario where Stokes returns to Green Bay next season. The Packers will need to remake the cornerback position and will likely look to address it through the draft or free agency.
However, the playoffs offer Stokes one final opportunity to rewrite the narrative around his 2024 campaign.
For Stokes, it’s not just about helping the Packers in the postseason—it’s about auditioning for his next team. A strong playoff performance could help him secure a fresh start and a multi-year deal elsewhere. Whether he rises to the occasion or fades further into obscurity will determine the trajectory of his NFL future.
More Packers news and rumors: