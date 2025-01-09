5 Packers With The Most to Gain In The Playoffs
Zach Tom
Zach Tom’s meteoric rise continues, and as he enters the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, he’s now eligible for a contract extension—a well-deserved one at that. If his regular-season performance is any indicator, the Packers should start preparing the Brinks truck.
Tom has been nothing short of elite this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks as the fourth-best offensive tackle out of 81 qualified players.
For a player who wasn’t even a lock to start at the beginning of training camp in 2023, his ascent has been nothing short of extraordinary. By 2024, he was cemented as the starting right tackle and was expected to be solid. Instead, he’s been a cornerstone, playing at a level Green Bay hasn’t seen from the position in years.
The Packers should be eager to lock Tom up long-term, regardless of his playoff performance. But the postseason offers Tom a chance to elevate his value even further. If he can dominate in high-stakes games against elite pass rushers, his agent will have a field day at the negotiating table.
The stakes are particularly high for Green Bay’s offense. With Christian Watson sidelined, the Packers need Love to be at his best, and that starts with keeping him clean in the pocket. Tom has already proven he can handle the league’s best edge rushers, but doing it under the postseason spotlight would solidify his case to become one of the highest-paid tackles in the NFL.
For Tom, these playoffs aren’t just about helping the Packers advance. They’re about showing he’s not only the present but the future of Green Bay’s offensive line—and ensuring his next contract reflects it.