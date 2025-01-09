5 Packers With The Most to Gain In The Playoffs
Jordan Love
The playoffs are where NFL legacies are forged, and Jordan Love has a golden opportunity to take a defining step in his career. With the spotlight shining brighter than ever, Green Bay’s postseason success—or failure—will inevitably be tied to its franchise quarterback.
Love’s 2024 season has been a mixed bag. An early-season injury suffered against the Eagles in Week 1 sidelined him and visibly hampered his mobility upon his return. But Love has gradually found his rhythm over the second half of the year. Still, lingering issues remain, particularly with his mechanics under pressure.
The most glaring problem is Love’s tendency to throw off his back foot. When he feels the pocket collapsing, his fundamentals break down, leading to missed opportunities on critical plays. For Green Bay to make a deep run, Love must overcome this habit and deliver accurate throws even when the heat is on.
The Packers’ offensive line will play a significant role in Love’s success, as a clean pocket is essential to his comfort and decision-making. But playoff football demands more than ideal conditions. Love must step up, make plays under duress, and, when necessary, carry the offense on his shoulders.
Of course, the Packers’ pass-catchers can also lighten the load by doing their part—catching the ball consistently would be a good start.
Fair or not, Love’s $55 million annual salary—the second-highest among NFL quarterbacks—raises the stakes. A first-round playoff exit will bring the critics out in full force, questioning whether Green Bay’s massive financial commitment was premature.
This is Love’s chance to silence the doubters and solidify his status as the Packers’ leader. A strong postseason performance could redefine the narrative surrounding him—and potentially mark the beginning of a new chapter in Green Bay’s storied playoff history.