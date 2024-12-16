5 Packers Whose Stock is Soaring After Sunday Night Football Win
Edgerrin Cooper
The Packers have struggled with inconsistent play from their linebacker corps all season, a glaring weakness in the middle of their defense. Opponents have exploited them repeatedly in the passing game, particularly off play action, where the linebackers have struggled to get proper depth.
That's where Edgerrin Cooper can be impactful. After missing three games with a hamstring injury, the rookie linebacker returned against Seattle—and he delivered a breakout performance.
Cooper’s athleticism was on full display as he flew around the field, making game-changing plays. He recorded the first interception of his young NFL career in the fourth quarter, picking off backup Sam Howell and setting up a Packers touchdown that pushed their lead to 30-13, effectively sealing the game. Cooper nearly snagged another interception earlier in the game and added a pass breakup to his stellar night.
His impact wasn’t limited to pass coverage. Green Bay’s defense dominated the Seahawks’ porous offensive line, tallying seven sacks, and Cooper contributed with one of his own, along with two quarterback hits. He also led the team with seven total tackles, consistently finding his way to the football. He did all of that in only 34 defensive snaps. At times, it felt like there were two of him on the field.
With Quay Walker leaving the game due to an ankle injury, Cooper’s performance was exactly what the Packers needed. If this game is any indication, Cooper has the potential to be a difference-maker down the stretch—a boost Green Bay desperately needs in its playoff push.