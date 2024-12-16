5 Packers Whose Stock is Soaring After Sunday Night Football Win
Carrington Valentine
Jaire Alexander practiced on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, but missed practice on Friday. That late-week absence resulted in him being ruled out for the Packers’ game against the Seahawks, marking his third consecutive missed game since exiting early in Week 10 against the Bears. Overall, Alexander has now missed six games this season (a trend for him over the last several seasons), leaving Green Bay searching for answers at cornerback.
In his absence, Keisean Nixon has been forced into the CB1 role with varying degrees of success, while Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes have rotated opposite him. But after his performance on Sunday night, Valentine looks like the clear answer for the job.
Valentine was impressive against Seattle, showing sticky coverage and playmaking ability.
In the first half alone, he notched two pass breakups and an interception—more times getting his hands on the ball than Stokes has managed since his rookie season. His ability to limit big plays and challenge receivers is exactly what the Packers have been missing without Alexander.
Even when Alexander returns, the Packers should consider keeping Valentine in a prominent role. A combination of Alexander and Valentine on the outside, with Nixon manning the slot, would maximize the secondary’s potential.
The Packers need consistent production from their corners as they fight for a playoff spot, and Valentine has proven he deserves to be a part of that equation. Sunday night’s performance was more than just a step forward—it was a statement that he belongs in Green Bay’s future plans.