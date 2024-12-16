5 Packers Whose Stock is Soaring After Sunday Night Football Win
The Green Bay Packers returned to their winning ways on Sunday, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 and improving to 10-4 on the season.
It keeps their slim chances of winning the NFC North alive, as they must win out, have the Detroit Lions lose out, and need the Chicago Bears to defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night.
Green Bay jumped out to a quick start. They won the coin toss, took the ball, and marched into the end zone on their first possession. After getting a stop, they scored another touchdown to make it 14-0 and never looked back.
Their wire-to-wire win was particularly entertaining, as these five Packers are soaring following their victory on Sunday Night Football.
Brandon McManus
The Packers may have finally solved their kicking woes (knock on wood). After nearly two years of fans holding their breath every time the kicker stepped onto the field, Brandon McManus is bringing much-needed stability to the role.
McManus was perfect in Green Bay’s game against Seattle, hitting all three of his field goal attempts—39, 23, and 21 yards—and nailing all three extra points. Ideally, the Packers wouldn’t settle for three field goals in a game, but McManus ensured every opportunity counted.
On the season, McManus is 11-for-12 on field goals and a perfect 20-for-20 on extra points. That efficiency places him among the league’s most accurate kickers, exactly what Green Bay was hoping for when they brought him on board.
For a team that has spent far too much time sweating out special teams situations, McManus has been a breath of fresh air—and a critical piece for a playoff hopeful Packers squad.