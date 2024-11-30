5 Packers Whose Stock is Soaring After Thanksgiving Win
Jordan Love
The Packers need Jordan Love to channel his late-season magic from last year, and the early signs suggest he’s on the right track. After a rocky start to the season, Love is showing flashes of the poised, efficient quarterback Green Bay is banking on to lead them deep into the postseason.
Love’s stat line from the Thanksgiving win over Miami won’t leap off the page, but it speaks volumes about his progress. He completed 21 of 28 passes (a crisp 75 percent) for 274 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding sacks and turnovers. It marked his second straight game without an interception—a welcome change after a stretch of questionable decision-making earlier this year.
What stood out most was his command of the offense. Love made smart, quick decisions, distributing the ball to his playmakers and letting them go to work. Tucker Kraft and Josh Jacobs, in particular, thrived in this approach, taking short throws and turning them into significant gains. On a chilly Lambeau Field night, this efficient, ball-out-quick style is exactly what the Packers need to thrive.
Love’s performance signals growth, but there’s still room to elevate his game. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and Green Bay didn’t pay Love to be another JAG (Just A Guy); they paid him to be the guy. Back-to-back games with 30-plus points are a step in the right direction, but the real test will come in December and January, when the Packers need him most. If Love can continue this upward trajectory, Green Bay’s playoff hopes will hinge on his ability to deliver in the clutch.
