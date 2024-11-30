5 Packers Whose Stock is Soaring After Thanksgiving Win
Josh Jacobs
The Packers made waves in free agency with two standout signings: Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs. Both players, in the prime of their careers, were signed to long-term deals with the expectation they’d be foundational pieces for Green Bay.
Jacobs, in particular, has silenced any doubts about whether his best football was behind him.
After a lackluster 2023 campaign, Jacobs entered the 2024 season with questions swirling about his durability and explosiveness. He’s answered every one emphatically.
While Aaron Jones was the definition of lightning in a bottle for the Packers, his usage had to be carefully managed due to his injury history. Jacobs has been the reliable workhorse Green Bay has craved, showing durability that adds a new dimension to their offense.
Thursday’s victory over Miami marked Jacobs’ seventh game this season with at least 18 carries—matching the total number of such games Jones had over the past three seasons combined. His 221 carries this season are already more than Jones ever posted in a single campaign (except for one outlier year). It's not a knock on Jones but a testament to how Jacobs' consistency and availability have transformed Green Bay's offense.
Against the Dolphins, Jacobs wasn’t as effective on the ground, but he reminded everyone why he’s a dual-threat weapon. He tallied four receptions for 74 yards, juking defenders out of their cleats and turning routine plays into chunk yardage. His ability to contribute as a receiver has been invaluable, complementing his power-running style.
With over 1,200 total yards already this season, Jacobs is proving to be one of the league's most complete backs. And as winter sets in and defenses grow weary, his bruising style and versatility will only become more critical to Green Bay’s playoff aspirations. For the Packers, Jacobs hasn’t just been a home run; he’s been a grand slam.