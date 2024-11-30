5 Packers Whose Stock is Soaring After Thanksgiving Win
Lukas Van Ness
While Brenton Cox Jr. and Arron Mosby are thriving in complementary roles along the defensive line, the Packers are counting on Lukas Van Ness to emerge as a marquee player.
Van Ness, the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, came with the label of a boom-or-bust prospect. The physical tools are undeniable—raw power, elite athleticism, and the kind of measurables scouts dream about. The technical side of his game, however, has been a work in progress.
For much of his young career, Van Ness has leaned closer to bust than boom, but his recent performances hint that he might be turning a corner.
Against the Dolphins on Thanksgiving, Van Ness delivered one of his best games yet, tallying two sacks and a quarterback hurry. His ability to disrupt the pocket was a refreshing change for a player who’s been underwhelming at times.
Better still, this wasn’t a one-off. Van Ness is coming off back-to-back strong performances, including a standout showing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. His timing couldn’t be better as the Packers look to solidify their playoff push.
The Packers drafted Van Ness with the hope he could anchor their defensive line for years to come. While it’s still early, his recent surge is giving Green Bay a glimpse of what he can bring when things start clicking. If he can build on this momentum, Van Ness might be ready to fulfill his immense potential and deliver the star power the Packers need upfront.