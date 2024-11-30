5 Packers Whose Stock is Soaring After Thanksgiving Win
The Green Bay Packers' 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving marked their third consecutive win, propelling them to a 9-3 record and solidifying their playoff aspirations. Several players delivered standout performances that have significantly elevated their stock.
Brenton Cox Jr. and Arron Mosby
For the second straight season, the Packers traded a veteran at the deadline in exchange for a draft pick. This year, Preston Smith was shipped out, creating opportunities for younger players like Brenton Cox Jr. and Arron Mosby to step up—and they've delivered.
Smith was steady but unspectacular, and Green Bay needed more juice from their edge rushers. That's where Cox Jr. and Mosby have injected life into a pass rush that had been inconsistent for much of the season.
Cox Jr., an undrafted second-year pro with high upside, was inactive for the first ten games of the year. But since Smith's departure, he’s made the most of his newfound playing time. Over the past three games, he’s played at least 20 snaps per contest and made his presence felt. His stat line includes two sacks, two quarterback hurries, and a quarterback hit, showing he’s more than capable of getting after opposing signal-callers.
Mosby has taken a more gradual approach but is also making an impact. While his snap count is lower than Cox Jr.’s, he’s flashed in limited action. In the last four weeks, he notched two pressures, including one sack, and held his own in run defense, a critical area where the Packers have struggled at times this season.
This duo’s emergence is exactly what Green Bay hoped for when they moved on from Smith. Both players are proving they belong in the rotation and are giving the front office plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about the future. As the Packers gear up for a playoff push, Cox Jr. and Mosby have their stock soaring at just the right time.