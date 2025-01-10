5 Packers Who Will Be Key to a Deep Playoff Run
Romeo Doubs
The Packers’ playoff hopes took a serious hit when Christian Watson went down with a season-ending ACL tear in the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears. It’s a crushing blow for Green Bay, both on and off the field.
Watson’s elite combination of size and speed didn’t just make him a dangerous weapon—it also opened up opportunities for everyone else in the offense by stretching the defense and commanding attention.
With Watson sidelined, the responsibility of stepping up falls heavily on Romeo Doubs.
Doubs has been one of Jordan Love’s most trusted targets all season, particularly in high-leverage situations. On third downs and in the red zone, Love consistently looks Doubs’ way, leaning on his 6-foot-2, 204-pound frame and strong hands. Those areas of the field are where Doubs has made his biggest impact, using his physicality and savvy to convert key opportunities.
But now, the Packers need more.
Doubs must expand his influence to every down and every area of the field. Watson’s absence leaves a gaping hole in Green Bay’s vertical attack, and while Doubs doesn’t possess the same game-breaking speed, he has the route-running ability and football IQ to create separation and move the chains. His ability to get open consistently and make contested catches will be pivotal in keeping the Packers’ offense on schedule.
What makes Doubs invaluable is his versatility. He’s more than a pass-catcher—he’s also a reliable blocker in the run game, an essential trait in LaFleur’s offense. With the Packers likely leaning on Josh Jacobs and the ground attack to set the tone, Doubs’ ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game could be a game-changer.