5 Packers Who Will Be Key to a Deep Playoff Run
Xavier McKinney
The Packers have long been searching for a true game-changer in the secondary. Since the glory days of Charles Woodson, Tramon Williams, and Nick Collins, the defense has seen plenty of steady contributors, but the kind of player who tilts the field with turnovers has been few and far between.
That's where Xavier McKinney has transformed the Packers' secondary into a fearsome unit. He tied for the league lead with eight interceptions this season, emerging as the ball-hawking safety Green Bay has sorely missed. His ability to diagnose plays, anticipate throws, and make quarterbacks think twice about challenging him is unmatched.
McKinney’s impact goes beyond the stats. His presence fundamentally changes how offenses approach Green Bay’s defense. Teams simply stopped testing the deep middle of the field with him patrolling back there. He’s not just a safety net; he’s a deterrent, a weapon that forces opposing coordinators to recalibrate their entire game plan.
That role becomes even more critical with the Packers’ secondary in flux. Jaire Alexander is out, and the statuses of Evan Williams and Zayne Anderson remain uncertain. McKinney will need to be more than just the Packers’ last line of defense—he’ll need to be their eraser, the player who can clean up mistakes and create momentum-shifting plays.
In the postseason, one or two game-changing moments can make all the difference. A well-timed interception, a tipped pass, or even a devastating hit that jars the ball loose—these are the plays McKinney is built to deliver.
If he can keep forcing turnovers, Green Bay’s Super Bowl dreams may not be as far-fetched as they seem. The Packers don’t just need McKinney to show up; they need him to take over.