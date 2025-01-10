5 Packers Who Will Be Key to a Deep Playoff Run
Jordan Love
No matter how much the Packers lean on their running game, the NFL is a quarterback's world. The spotlight will inevitably find Jordan Love, and how he handles it will define Green Bay’s postseason.
The truth is, Love hasn’t delivered the step forward many Packers fans were hoping for this season. His completion percentage dipped to 62.3 percent—far from elite—and his interception rate ticked up, undoing some of the momentum he built last year.
The inconsistency has been maddening. One drive, he’ll look like the quarterback Green Bay handed a record-setting contract to in the offseason. The next, the offense sputters through multiple fruitless possessions.
In the playoffs, that inconsistency won’t cut it. Against the league’s best teams, the margin for error shrinks to nothing. Love can’t afford a bad half, let alone one of those stretches where the offense goes silent for an entire quarter. Every possession matters. Every decision will be scrutinized.
But the playoffs also present a chance for redemption. The flashes of brilliance are still there. Love’s arm talent, poise in the pocket, and ability to make plays on the move give Green Bay a ceiling most teams would envy.
We've seen him light up defenses before. Now, he needs to do it with the season on the line.
The Packers don’t need Love to be superhuman—they need him to be steady, to take what's there, and to keep the chains moving. But if Love can channel those flashes into sustained brilliance, the Packers might just find themselves in the Super Bowl conversation once again.
It’s time for Love to deliver on the faith Green Bay has placed in him. The stage is set. Now he has to seize it.