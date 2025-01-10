5 Packers Who Will Be Key to a Deep Playoff Run
Josh Jacobs
When the Packers signed Josh Jacobs last offseason, they had a clear vision: build an offense that could grind out games, control the tempo, and wear down defenses.
Head coach Matt LaFleur should double down on that vision for the playoffs, and Jacobs is the centerpiece.
Jacobs logged 301 carries in the regular season—the most for a Packers running back since Ryan Grant in 2009. Four times this year, he toted the rock 25 or more times in a game, a testament to his durability and Green Bay's commitment to feeding him the ball. If LaFleur has his way, Jacobs might have four more such games left in him this season.
The plan is simple but effective: dominate time of possession and force opposing defenses to commit extra bodies to stop the run. That opens up the passing game for Jordan Love and the rest of the offense. And with Love managing a nerve issue in his throwing elbow, leaning on Jacobs isn’t just strategy—it’s necessity.
Jacobs is built for this kind of workload. His blend of vision, balance, and power makes him a nightmare for defenders. He has a knack for squeezing out extra yards on contact and turning modest gains into drive-sustaining runs. When the offensive line gives him even a sliver of daylight, he can exploit it and make defenses pay.
Jacobs has all the tools to carry the Packers on his back this postseason. If he gets rolling, Green Bay's Super Bowl aspirations suddenly feel a lot more realistic.