5 Packers Who Need to Step Up Over the Final Quarter of the Season
5. Christian Watson
Last, but not least is Christian Watson.
Watson might be the most athletically gifted player on Green Bay’s roster, which is saying a lot in the context of the NFL.
Standing 6-foot-5, Watson brings a height advantage over nearly every cornerback he faces. Add in his elite speed and leaping ability, and he becomes a matchup nightmare. However, despite his physical gifts, Watson has struggled with consistency, often disappearing during games. The Packers can’t afford that type of inconsistency as they push toward the playoffs.
When Watson is at his best, he’s a game-changer for Green Bay’s offense. He has the ability to beat defenders deep for a quick touchdown and forces defenses to adjust their schemes to account for his big-play potential. This opens up opportunities underneath for players like Jayden Reed and helps create more space for Josh Jacobs in the running game.
So far this season, Watson has 26 receptions for 564 yards—a remarkable 21.7 yards per catch—but just two touchdowns. While those aren’t elite WR1 numbers, he’s starting to find his rhythm with two 100-yard performances in Green Bay’s last four games.
The key for Watson is avoiding the inconsistency that has plagued him. He must demand the ball and ensure he’s always in position to make an impact. His performance will be critical in the postseason, where Green Bay needs him to deliver as a true game-breaker. Watson has the potential to change games—and the Packers’ playoff fortunes—with just one play.
