5 Packers Who Need to Step Up Over the Final Quarter of the Season
4. Kenny Clark
On the interior of the defensive line, Kenny Clark remains a critical piece for the Packers’ defense. However, much like Rashan Gary, Clark has struggled to meet expectations this season.
The transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 alignment under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley hasn’t been seamless for Green Bay’s stars. Clark is enduring one of the toughest seasons of his career, with Pro Football Focus ranking him near the middle of the pack among interior defensive linemen—a disappointing mark for a player of his caliber and salary. This season also represents the lowest PFF grade of his career.
Opposing offenses have made it a priority to neutralize Clark. He frequently faces double teams, limiting his ability to make a direct impact. This has placed additional pressure on the rest of the defensive line to capitalize on those opportunities, which hasn’t consistently happened.
Still, there are reasons for optimism. Clark is coming off his two best performances of the season, including a standout game against the Detroit Lions. He was a disruptive force in the backfield and recorded six "stops," showcasing the dominance Green Bay needs from him.
As the Packers prepare for the playoffs, Clark’s ability to control the interior is crucial. With inconsistent linebacker play behind him, the defense relies on Clark to set the tone up front. If he can sustain his recent resurgence, it will go a long way in shoring up a defense that needs to be at its best in January.