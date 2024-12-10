5 Packers Who Need to Step Up Over the Final Quarter of the Season
2. Zach Tom
As the playoffs approach, the Packers need their top players to perform at their best, and Zach Tom is a key part of that equation.
Pro Football Focus ranks Tom as the seventh-best offensive tackle among 80 eligible players this season, which highlights the stability he’s brought to Green Bay’s offensive line. That's the Packers' highest-graded offensive lineman and second-highest-graded offensive player overall.
His run-blocking has been a significant asset, consistently opening lanes for Josh Jacobs and the Packers’ ground game. When Green Bay needs yards on the ground, running behind Tom has been a reliable option.
However, his pass protection hasn’t been as strong. Tom has allowed 17 quarterback pressures this year, including two each in four of the last five games. While those numbers place him in the middle of the pack among offensive linemen, the Packers need him to deliver more. Opponents will do everything possible to disrupt Jordan Love’s rhythm, and Tom will face relentless pressure from some of the league’s top pass rushers.
To succeed in the postseason, Tom must elevate his performance, especially in one-on-one situations. Green Bay’s offensive scheme works best when the line can handle assignments without constant double-teaming, giving Love time to execute the game plan.
Tom has already shown he can be one of the league’s better tackles. Now the Packers need him to take that next step and provide the level of protection that can be the difference in critical games. His ability to deliver will be pivotal for Green Bay’s playoff aspirations.