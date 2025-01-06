5 Packers Who Need To Step Up After Christian Watson's Injury
3./4./5. Romeo Doubs/Jayden Reed/Dontayvion Wicks
The rest of the Packers’ wide receiver corps must step up and shoulder the load. Green Bay still has a trio of talented receivers in Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs, but their ability to consistently produce will determine just how far the team can go in the playoffs.
Wicks has been the epitome of highs and lows this season. His 19 percent drop rate is the highest on the team. Yet, his ability to create separation with his quickness and sharp cuts is undeniable. When he’s locked in, Wicks gets open with ease. The key for him will be minimizing the drops and maximizing his route-running advantage.
Reed, the most dynamic player of the group, is also the biggest X-factor. His early-season form showcased his versatility and explosiveness, as he racked up 36 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns over the first nine games.
But his production has nosedived in the second half, with only 19 catches for 237 yards in the final eight contests. Add in his three fumbles and surprising inconsistency with drops, and it’s clear the Packers need the first-half version of Reed to show up in the postseason.
Doubs has quietly struggled with drops as well, with nearly 10 percent of his catchable passes slipping through his hands. Despite this, he’s been a go-to target for Jordan Love on third downs and in the red zone. For Green Bay to thrive offensively, Doubs must expand his impact across all areas of the field and not just in situational moments.
This trio has the tools to step up in Watson’s absence, but their consistency remains the big question mark. The Packers’ playoff hopes could hinge on whether these receivers can rise to the challenge and deliver in the most critical moments of the season.
