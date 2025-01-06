5 Packers Who Need To Step Up After Christian Watson's Injury
2. Jordan Love
The loss of Christian Watson places the heaviest burden squarely on the shoulders of Jordan Love, the Packers’ $55 million-a-year quarterback.
Love’s 2024 season hasn’t lived up to the breakout campaign he had in 2023. Most concerning is that he’s not entering the playoffs with the momentum he carried a year ago.
Last season, he was on fire down the stretch, fueling confidence in Green Bay’s ability to make a postseason run. This time around, the stakes and expectations are even higher, thanks to his massive contract extension.
The flashes of brilliance from Love are undeniable—moments when he looks every bit the franchise quarterback the Packers envisioned.
But the playoffs demand more than flashes; they demand sustained excellence. Green Bay doesn’t just need Love to play well for a quarter or two—they need him to deliver high-level performances for an entire month if they hope to achieve their Super Bowl aspirations.
To complicate matters, Love is dealing with an injury of his own, but excuses won’t cut it. He’ll need to manage the offense with precision: making quick decisions, staying in rhythm, and avoiding the bad habit of leaning on his back foot on throws.
The margin for error is razor-thin without Watson stretching the field, and Love must compensate with sharp execution.
Fortunately, the Packers still have an array of weapons at their disposal, but it all starts with Love. The offense will only go as far as he can take them.