5 Packers Who Earned Themselves a Bigger Role With Week 5 Win
5. T.J. Slaton
T.J. Slaton’s season has been a tale of highs and lows, but after his Week 5 performance, it appears he's trending back in the right direction.
Slaton started the year by earning a surprising spot in the starting lineup over Devonte Wyatt during the preseason, showcasing his ability to disrupt both the running and passing games. He was emblematic of the aggression new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley promised for the defensive front.
But as the season kicked off, Slaton struggled to maintain that early momentum. Like the rest of the Packers' defensive line, he faltered and eventually lost his starting role to Wyatt. Wyatt, however, went down with an ankle injury just as he was beginning to play some of the best football of his young career. This opened the door for Slaton to regain his footing.
In Week 5, Slaton wasn’t the Packers' top option on the depth chart. He played just 27 snaps, compared to Kenny Clark’s 51, Karl Brooks’ 46, and Colby Wooden’s 30. However, Slaton made the most of his limited time on the field.
He recorded two quarterback pressures and was a force in the run game, tallying a crucial stop. It was his best performance of the season, a glimpse of the disruptive force we saw in the preseason.
With Wyatt expected to miss some time, Slaton has a prime opportunity to increase his playing time and potentially leapfrog Wooden in the rotation.
The Packers are searching for consistency on the defensive line, and Slaton might be the player to step up and deliver when they need it most. His ability to generate pressure and control the trenches could be key as Green Bay looks to solidify its defense moving forward.
