5 Packers Who Earned Themselves a Bigger Role With Week 5 Win
3. Edgerrin Cooper
Edgerrin Cooper is quickly becoming a rising star on the Packers’ defense, and his ascent couldn’t have come at a better time, given the struggles of Green Bay’s starting linebackers. With Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie underwhelming to start the season, the Packers are in dire need of improvement at the linebacker position, and Cooper looks poised to be the answer.
Despite being used as a part-time player through five games, Cooper has made his presence felt whenever he’s on the field.
His athleticism pops off the screen—he moves fluidly sideline to sideline, whether it’s chasing down ball carriers or covering tight ends in space. More importantly, he has shown a strong ability to diagnose plays quickly and react with decisive action, something his counterparts have struggled with.
Cooper's ability to read and react makes him a versatile asset, and his growth potential is evident. While Walker and McDuffie struggle with missed tackles and poor positioning, Cooper has seized his opportunities, proving he deserves a larger role. He was everywhere and continued to demonstrate he was ready for more snaps.
Moving forward, it would be no surprise to see Cooper’s playing time increase as the Packers aim to get more production out of their linebackers. His combination of athleticism, instinct, and playmaking ability has already caught the coaching staff's attention, and his role should continue to expand as the season progresses. It's the next step if the Packers want to improve their struggling linebacker corps.