5 Packers Who Earned Themselves a Bigger Role With Week 5 Win
2. Evan Williams
Evan Williams flashed plenty of promise in the preseason, making it seem like he could push for significant snaps right out of the gate. However, the Packers opted for a more cautious approach, easing him into the defense.
That plan now looks like it's shifted, as Williams was finally unleashed in Green Bay’s Week 5 win over the Rams.
Entering Week 5, Williams had logged just 34 defensive snaps across the season. Against the Rams, that number skyrocketed to 78 snaps—meaning he was on the field for every single defensive play. He was one of just four Packers defenders to achieve that, alongside Xavier McKinney, Keisean Nixon, and Quay Walker.
More importantly, Williams played exceptionally well in those snaps.
He showcased his versatility, lining up primarily at free safety, playing some in the box and the slot. His performance in coverage was particularly impressive, as he broke up two passes on six targets, showing his ability to read the game and make plays on the ball.
Williams’ emergence allowed the Packers to experiment with their secondary, moving Javon Bullard into the slot and sliding Keisean Nixon to outside corner. With Jaire Alexander inching closer to a return, the Packers have an intriguing set of options for their defensive backfield.
But one thing is clear—Williams isn’t going anywhere. His skill set, versatility, and ability to impact the game in multiple ways have earned him a significant role, and he should only get more opportunities as the season progresses.