5 Packers Who Earned Themselves a Bigger Role With Week 5 Win
The Green Bay Packers managed to grind out a 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, a result that moved them to 3-2 on the season.
It wasn’t a flawless performance by any means but several individual players showed flashes of brilliance. Based on their efforts, these five Packers deserve a bigger role moving forward.
1. Jordan Morgan
While Jordan Morgan was inactive against the Rams due to a shoulder injury, his impending return presents a key opportunity for Green Bay to reshuffle their offensive line—and that has everything to do with Josh Myers’ ongoing struggles.
Myers, who has been the Packers’ starting center since his rookie season, has been a major weak point in 2024.
His performance on Sunday was another rough outing, as he earned the lowest grade of any Packer from Pro Football Focus. Myers allowed two pressures in pass protection, but his issues in the run game were even more concerning, where he missed multiple blocks that allowed the Rams' defensive line to disrupt the Packers' offense.
Morgan, a first-round pick in 2024, gives the Packers an intriguing option to improve their line. Green Bay could slide Sean Rhyan into the center position and place Morgan at right guard if he's healthy.
This would not only improve the interior line’s physicality and consistency but also get Morgan much-needed reps to develop. Given Myers’ struggles, the Packers have to consider a lineup shakeup, and Morgan’s return could be a key factor in stabilizing the unit.
Expect Morgan to be in the mix for more playing time as soon as he’s cleared to return to action.