5 Packers Who Can Carry Green Bay to the Super Bowl
Josh Jacobs
The Packers’ two best players this season weren’t homegrown stars but savvy free-agent signings: Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs. Both players have thrived in Green Bay, making their decisions to join the franchise over more lucrative offers look like strokes of genius.
When the Packers signed Jacobs this past offseason, the critics were loud. Skeptics claimed his best days were behind him, arguing that Green Bay was paying for a version of Jacobs that no longer existed. Instead, Jacobs has delivered one of the most productive seasons of his career, emphatically silencing the doubters.
Jacobs has already amassed 1,216 rushing yards—his second-highest career total—and 13 rushing touchdowns, a personal best. He’s also contributed 35 receptions for 340 yards and another touchdown as a receiver.
Beyond the stats, his durability and consistency have been critical to the Packers’ late-season surge. Head coach Matt LaFleur has leaned heavily on Jacobs to anchor the offense.
Whether it’s turf or grass, dome or open air, Jacobs is the kind of back who can adapt and dominate. That versatility will be crucial as Green Bay navigates the playoff gauntlet, potentially playing indoors in Minnesota or Detroit, or braving the elements in Philadelphia.
Jacobs isn’t just a cog in the machine; he’s the engine. His ability to grind out tough yards, extend drives, and keep the Packers balanced on offense makes him indispensable. In a win-or-go-home environment, where the running game often dictates outcomes, Jacobs has the potential to be a game-changer.
Whether pounding the rock against a tough defensive line or exploiting a soft interior, Jacobs gives the Packers an edge that few teams can match. If Green Bay is to make a deep playoff run, Jacobs will almost certainly be at the heart of it, carrying the offense—literally and figuratively—all the way to the Super Bowl.