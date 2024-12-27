5 Packers Who Can Carry Green Bay to the Super Bowl
Edgerrin Cooper
The fact that a rookie made this list speaks volumes about Edgerrin Cooper's playmaking ability and impact.
For years, linebacker has been a glaring weakness for the Packers. De’Vondre Campbell provided a brief glimmer of hope with his All-Pro season, only to regress to average—if not below-average—play.
Quay Walker, a first-round pick in 2022, was supposed to be the long-term solution but has underwhelmed in his three-year career and is currently battling an injury.
Enter Cooper. The rookie hasn’t been perfect—he’s endured the usual growing pains of adjusting to the NFL—but he’s gotten better every week. The mental side of the game is still a work in progress, but his physical tools and instincts have already made him one of Green Bay’s most exciting defenders.
Over the last two weeks, Cooper has been a game-changer, and the results speak for themselves. He’s showcased his speed and aggressiveness, blowing up plays in the backfield against quarterbacks and running backs alike. His athleticism also makes him a valuable asset in coverage, where he can hold his own against running backs and tight ends—an area that has historically plagued Green Bay’s linebackers.
Cooper’s presence changes the entire dynamic of the Packers’ defense. He brings energy and explosiveness to a unit that has often lacked it in recent years. If he continues to improve and play his best football, he could help shore up what has been Green Bay’s weakest position group.
In the playoffs, where one big defensive play can swing a game, Cooper’s ability to disrupt could be the difference between advancing or heading home. For a rookie, that’s a lot of responsibility—but so far, he’s proven he’s up to the task.