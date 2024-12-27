5 Packers Who Can Carry Green Bay to the Super Bowl
Jaire Alexander
First and foremost, the Packers need Jaire Alexander back on the field—and at full strength. The All-Pro corner has missed six of the last seven games, playing only a handful of snaps in the lone game he suited up for during that stretch. His absence has been glaring, and his return is crucial for Green Bay’s postseason aspirations.
The good news is that Alexander has been practicing multiple times a week recently and has been listed as questionable on the injury report. That suggests he’s trending in the right direction, and the Packers are hopeful he’ll be ready for the playoffs.
When Alexander is in the lineup, the entire Packers’ secondary takes on a different look.
As their bona fide shutdown corner, he gives defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley flexibility in how to deploy the rest of the unit. With Alexander locking down the opponent’s top wide receiver, Keisean Nixon can slide either to the other outside corner spot or inside to the slot.
That, in turn, opens up opportunities to experiment with rookie safety Javon Bullard in the slot while Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney handle the deep safety positions.
This versatility is key, especially when facing some of the elite offenses in the NFL playoffs. From the Eagles to the Lions, the Packers are likely to face teams with dynamic passing attacks and star wideouts. Alexander is the only player on the roster who can consistently stick with those top-tier receivers.
Alexander is paid to be a big-time player, and there’s no bigger stage than the road to the Super Bowl. If he can get healthy and play to his potential, the Packers’ defense could take a significant step forward—right when it matters most.