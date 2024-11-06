5 Packers Who Aren't Safe After Surviving Trade Deadline
4. Brandon McManus
In Green Bay, the kicker position is anything but secure. Brandon McManus, who joined the Packers just a few weeks ago, has already given fans both triumph and worry.
He’s hit two game-winning field goals, moments that secured him a place in recent Packers lore. But his recent miss against the Lions—albeit in pouring rain and swirling winds—has sparked the familiar whispers about his future.
The conditions during the Lions game were brutal, with relentless rain and gusting winds that made kicking a challenge. While the miss is understandable given the elements, McManus is still under pressure to deliver consistently, especially as the Packers have cycled through kickers at a rapid pace over the past two seasons.
His margin for error is slim; any further hiccups could make him the latest casualty in Green Bay’s ever-rotating kicker carousel.
5. Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness makes this list not because of his roster status but because of the spotlight that’s now firmly on him.
Drafted in the first round last year, Van Ness is an athletic marvel—possessing elite speed, strength, and agility. But turning raw potential into production on the field has proven challenging in his rookie campaign.
With Preston Smith traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Packers have effectively handed Van Ness the keys to a starting role and significant snaps at defensive end.
This is the moment for Van Ness to show why he was a first-round pick. Green Bay needs him to take that next step, transforming his natural ability into impactful plays that can lift the defense. His slow start has raised some eyebrows, but with Smith gone, the runway is clear. It’s a golden opportunity for Van Ness to prove that the flashes of potential are just the beginning of what he can bring to the Packers’ defensive front.
