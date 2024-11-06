5 Packers Who Aren't Safe After Surviving Trade Deadline
3. Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon’s future in Green Bay is layered with both potential and pitfalls.
As a return specialist, Nixon has proven to be an electrifying playmaker, able to flip the field and inject life into the Packers’ special teams with a single runback. His knack for finding even the smallest lanes, as he did in his big return to open the game against the Lions, showcases his unique talent in a role the Packers have sorely needed.
However, this season’s new kickoff rules have made it easier for opponents to neutralize returners, putting a dent in his opportunities to create momentum-shifting plays.
Nixon’s time as a return man isn’t without its frustrations. For all his explosiveness, he has a penchant for making costly mistakes—ill-advised decisions that have sometimes negated his contributions and frustrated the coaching staff.
On defense, Nixon has shown improvement, even taking over starting snaps from Stokes on the outside. While he’s been a stabilizing presence at times, Green Bay’s secondary still lacks the consistency it needs, and Nixon remains a player they could look to upgrade.
The potential shake-up doesn’t end there.
With Rich Bisaccia’s future as special teams coordinator in question, Nixon’s role on the team could become even more uncertain. While he’s under contract through 2026, cutting him this offseason would save the Packers $2.5 million—a tempting option for a team likely looking to allocate resources toward strengthening the cornerback position before the 2025 season.
Nixon’s talent is undeniable, but with the Packers’ roster and coaching staff potentially in flux, his place in Green Bay’s plans will be a hot topic in the front office this offseason.