5 Packers Who Aren't Safe After Surviving Trade Deadline
2. Josh Myers
The Packers are staring down significant questions on their offensive line heading into the offseason.
With Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom proving their mettle as reliable starters, they’ve earned spots somewhere in the lineup.
Rookie Jordan Morgan, a first-round pick with high expectations, has had a rocky start, struggling with both injuries and inconsistency. While Morgan’s future remains somewhat uncertain, the situation at center is even murkier, and that’s where Josh Myers finds himself on thin ice.
Myers’s performance this season has left a lot to be desired. According to Pro Football Focus, he holds a 49.9 grade—ranking 35th out of 36 qualified centers, making him one of the league’s least effective starters at the position.
With Myers set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, his uninspired play isn’t helping his case, either with the Packers or potential suitors. If anything, Myers is likely playing for his next contract elsewhere.
Complicating matters is the fact that Myers missed the Packers’ Week 9 game due to injury, leading Green Bay to experiment with sliding Jenkins to center and plugging Morgan in at left guard. While the line had its ups and downs, many analysts viewed the combination as potentially featuring the Packers’ five best linemen—a unit that excludes Myers entirely.
If Myers doesn’t step up, he may not only lose his starting spot but also his chance to make a final impression in Green Bay. The Packers, working to solidify their line, might choose to make this lineup change permanent, leaving Myers on the outside looking in.