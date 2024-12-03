5 Packers Who are Nearing the End of their Green Bay Tenure
Josh Myers
The 2021 NFL Draft continues to be a sore spot for Gutekunst and the Packers’ front office. The class, which once held promise, may soon be completely wiped from the roster. With Stokes and T.J. Slaton potentially on their way out, starting center Josh Myers appears poised to follow suit when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Durability has been Myers’ calling card—he’s been available for most of his Packers tenure. Unfortunately, dependability alone doesn’t outweigh his struggles on the field. Myers has remained stagnant, showing little to no development since being drafted in the second round.
The 2024 season has been especially rough. Myers currently ranks as the second-worst center in the NFL, according to PFF, coming in at 36th out of 37 qualified players. His lackluster performance in both pass protection and run blocking has made him a clear liability on an otherwise solid offensive line.
With Myers’ play plateauing, Green Bay appears ready to explore internal options for 2025. Elgton Jenkins and Sean Rhyan are versatile enough to slide over to center, creating opportunities for 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan to fill a guard spot. Fifth-round rookie Jacob Monk is another intriguing option for the Packers, offering developmental upside if they’re willing to bet on youth.
The Packers’ wealth of internal options means they don’t need to search far and wide for an upgrade at center. Myers’ struggles make it easier for Green Bay to move on without a second thought, signaling a fresh start at a position that’s been quietly underwhelming for years.