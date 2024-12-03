5 Packers Who are Nearing the End of their Green Bay Tenure
The Green Bay Packers have long been one of the NFL’s best at knowing when to hold onto a player and when to move on. From future Hall of Famers like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to role players like Jonathan Owens, Green Bay’s front office consistently makes the right call on personnel decisions.
It’s the cold reality of the NFL—a league that thrives on turnover and reinvention. For every player extended or retained, others are shown the door as teams prioritize cap space, draft capital, or younger talent.
Unfortunately, the writing may already be on the wall for these five Packers who are likely nearing the end of their tenure in Green Bay.
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard’s stay in Green Bay looks to be one-and-done. The former first-round pick signed a one-year, $1.125 million contract this offseason, hoping to prove he still had something left to offer and position himself for a more lucrative deal next year.
The Packers brought Dillard in as a swing tackle, insurance against injuries, or inconsistent play from their young offensive line. There were questions about whether Rasheed Walker could handle the starting left tackle role, and Dillard provided a potential fallback option.
But for both Dillard and the Packers, those contingencies haven’t materialized. Walker has exceeded expectations, and Zach Tom has been rock-solid on the right side. Add in Green Bay’s impressive injury luck on the offensive line (knock on wood), and Dillard has been relegated to the bench. Through 12 games, he’s played just four offensive snaps.
Dillard’s skill set and pedigree will likely make him attractive to tackle-needy teams this offseason, but it’s hard to envision a scenario where Green Bay brings him back. His stint in Titletown may already be over.