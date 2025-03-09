5 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into Free Agency

Dontayvion Wicks

The Packers will likely address the wide receiver position in some way, shape, or form this offseason.

Green Bay was optimistic about this group a year ago. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks all showed promise in 2023 and seemed poised to take the next step.

There were endless debates about which one would emerge as the Packers' number one receiver in 2024. Unfortunately, the answer turned out to be none of them.

Green Bay's passing attack regressed, struggling to generate consistent production. A major culprit was drops. And a major reason for the drops was Dontayvion Wicks.

Wicks has no trouble getting open. He’s lightning-quick in and out of his breaks, creating separation from defensive backs with ease.

But when it comes to actually securing the ball, he’s been about as reliable as a cell signal in the middle of nowhere. He had a whopping nine drops last season—the seventh-most in the NFL. Of the six players with more drops, five had at least 55 more targets than he did (the lone exception being Jayden Reed, who had 10 drops on 79 targets).

Packers fans would love to see Davante Adams return. While he may not be the same “top two, not two” receiver he was when he left, he’s still better than anyone they have now.

If Adams isn’t an option, the Packers should look to add a proven veteran via free agency or trade. Even if it’s not a Tier 1 receiver, any addition would push Wicks down the depth chart.

How Green Bay approaches free agency will reveal a lot about what they think of Wicks.

If they’re truly worried about his hands, they’ll swing for the fences. If not, they might wait until the draft to make a move. Either way, the pressure is on Wicks to prove he can be more than just a guy who gets open—he has to be a guy who finishes the play.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: